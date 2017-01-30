In a statement, the Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Zakari Kazaure, described the death of Mrs. Dalung as a great loss, and prayed God to comfort the bereaved family.
He said, “The Management and staff of the NYSC stand in prayers with the Dalung family in this moment of grief. We pray Almighty God to give the Honourable Minister and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement says.
