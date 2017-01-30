The Management of the National Youth Service Corps has expressed sadness over the death of the wife of the Youth and Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung, Mrs. Briskila Dalung.In a statement, the Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Zakari Kazaure, described the death of Mrs. Dalung as a great loss, and prayed God to comfort the bereaved family.He said, “The Management and staff of the NYSC stand in prayers with the Dalung family in this moment of grief. We pray Almighty God to give the Honourable Minister and the rest of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement says.