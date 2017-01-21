Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time leading goal scorer as he salvaged a late 1-1 draw for his side at Stoke City on Saturday.United went into the match after their nine-game winning streak was halted with a draw to Liverpool, and Jose Mourinho's side looked to be heading for a first Premier League loss since October.Stoke went in front on 19 minutes when Erik Pieters' cross was inadvertently deflected past goalkeeper David De Gea by his United teammate Juan Mata.United had a golden chance to level in a first half they dominated despite the scoreline, but Mata blazed over the bar when he should have scored from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's square ball.The away side pressed for a equaliser with Jesse Lingard hitting the crossbar, and it came in the fourth minute of injury time thanks to a superb free kick from Rooney, who surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton's record in the process.Credit: ESPN