Ex-Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Shonekan, and former deputies, Ebitu Ukiwe, Alex Ekwueme, Oladipo Diya and current vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, have delivered a hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in 2017.The song is Isaac Watts’ hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past,” with the video recorded early December 2016.The video will surely give Nigerians the right vibes to begin another year’s journey.