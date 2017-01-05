 WATCH VIDEO: How security operatives raided the house of Patience Jonathan’s brother house in Abuja | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » WATCH VIDEO: How security operatives raided the house of Patience Jonathan’s brother house in Abuja

8:09 AM 0 ,
A+ A-


Some unidentified security operatives, Wednesday, raided the house of the brother of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan at Igbeti Rock Street, Abuja, and taking with them an envelope whose content is yet to be known.

The security operatives who broke into the house with several weapons like hammer, chisel, pliers also overpowered a security guard at the house after telling him they were looking for a Barrister.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW...





VIDEO: AIT News

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top