Following the outrage after the viral video where Governor Ajimobi was seen telling protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to go and do their worst after the closure of their school for 8 months, the governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Yomi Olayinka yesterday released a fuller, 'softer version', where the Governor pleaded with the students to embrace dialogue and not violence.In this other version, the governor also promised the students that their school would be open before the end of the month.