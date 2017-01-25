The Presidency on Wednesday denied insinuation that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was being pressured to resign.A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Femi Ojudu, said it was not true that Osinbajo was being held hostage by some governors who were said to have demanded his resignation from office.In the statement titled: “State of the Nation,” Ojudu said Osinbajo was on his desk in his office and performing his routine functions having earlier presided over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).The presidential aide described the claim as ridiculous and urged the people to desist from carrying fake news.He said: “I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.“I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news.“The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”