Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the Senate plenary sitting on Thursday ripped into the calamitous state of the aviation industry in Nigeria. The common sense senator moved a motion in favour of lesser regulations and reduced government interference in airline operations in the country.
In closing, he predicted that if the members of the Senate fail to take his motion with gravity and act on the urgent issues raised, there will be an air crash in the country.
