The Lagos State Police has reiterated that officers of the force are not empowered by right to search mobile phones during routine stop and search exercise on the road.The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, made this known in an interview.She said: 'Your phone is private, it's your private property because people do a lot of private stuffs on their mobile phones so it's wrong. Police officers have no right to do that except there is a reasonable ground to do so'.See video below:(video credit: LIB)