The Maitama mansion believed to be owned by ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan was on Wednesday raided by policemen. The policemen, numbering around 20, forcefully gained entry into the house after overpowering the lone security man there. The house is located on Igbeti Rock Street in Abuja.
