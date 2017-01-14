 VIDEO: 'Go and do your worst' - Oyo state governor blasts students protesting closure of their school for 8 months. | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » VIDEO: 'Go and do your worst' - Oyo state governor blasts students protesting closure of their school for 8 months.

8:41 AM 0 ,
A+ A-

Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi has told protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to go and do their worst following protests after the closure of their school for 8 months.

In a video shared by Sahara TV, Ajimobi who was addressing the students said as the constituted authority in the state he should not be disrespected.

At a point during the address, the governor ordered policemen to bring a student who seemed to speak up against him. He later told the policemen not to bother, after some resistance from the students.

The governor also stated that they should have come to beg him, not protest. 'You should have come to say, boss please they shut our school' Ajimobi said in Yoruba language

'I am the constituted authority' he boasted.

Watch video below:





Video Credits: Sahara TV

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top