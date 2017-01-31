 VIDEO: Dede Mbiaku storms out of studio after been told to shut up by Femi Adesina | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » VIDEO: Dede Mbiaku storms out of studio after been told to shut up by Femi Adesina

Singer, Dede Mbiaku stormed out of the studio of Lagos Talks FM after being told to shut by Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Media, Femi Adesina.


Dede and Adesina were guests on a programme where they had a heated discussion Dede stormed out of the radio studio after protesting the ‘insult’ from the media aide.

Earlier this month, Dede Mabiaku, in an interview with Sahara Reporters, came hard on the President Buhari led government, saying that the change they promised has not been felt by Nigerians.

