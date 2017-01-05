VIDEO: Angry passengers beat up Arik Air staff at Lagos Airport 10:15 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Angry passengers at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos reportedly beat up Arik Airline's Customer Service Liaison Manager, Andrew Umogbai. The Passengers were reportedly angry that their flight from Lagos to Johannesburg got cancelled for three consecutive days without any good explanation. See video below: Share to:
