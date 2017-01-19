President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to leave Nigeria for the United Kingdom any moment today.A statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina said the President is “on a short leave which is part of his annual vacation.It added said that “During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.”It has been observed that the President had since the week been performing the functions of his office mostly at his official residence located within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, rarely spending dutiful hours in the office.For instance, it was at the residence that the president received Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State who visited the Presidential Villa about 1p.m on Tuesday.Clutching ‎a file, the governor was ushered into the president’s office. Meeting his absence, Ayade was later taken to meet the President at his residence in a waiting SUV.Since then, the President had not been seen performing outdoor duties. President Buhari joined before departing Abuja for Berlin (file) The last he did was at the National Arcade, Abuja during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations on Sunday.A source had told Vanguard on Thursday that the president had been performing the duties of his office though mostly private. Meanwhile, Adesina’s statement added that “In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.”While away, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would perform the functions of the Office of the President. The President is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.