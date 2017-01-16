A third suicide bomber was caught by Borno state villagers while she was trying to make her way towards the University of Maiduguri.Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku made this known to journalists in a statement.According to him, “At about 0800hrs, a third female suicide bomber of about 12yrs with IED strapped to her body, was intercepted at Bara Karaya village behind University of Maiduguri, in Muna Garage general area.”The suicide bomber was sighted by villagers who promptly alerted the military, the statement said.The statement said she was gunned down, while EOD personnel of the Borno State Police Command secured and rendered safe the unexploded IED vest.Four people, including a professor of Veterinary Medicine identified as Aliyu Mani, were killed in a suicide attack that occurred on Monday morning at the University of Maiduguri.Survivors say the attack was carried out by a seven-year-old boy who detonated his bomb while Muslim worshippers were praying at the junior staff quarters mosque.