Two herdsmen- Momodu Rebo (19) and Isiaka Idris (22)- were yesterday remanded in prison custody for violating the Prohibition of Cattle and Other Ruminants Grazing Law in Ekiti State.An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court remanded them for allegedly destroying a farm land at Apoto Farm Settlement in Eporo, Emure Local Government Area.Police prosecutor Samson Osobu told the court that the accused persons and others at large committed the offence on January 11 while in possession of guns and other weapons.The prosecutor said the accused on the said date unlawfully, allowed their cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches, but belonging to Akinwale Bisi, Agbelegbe Dare and Paul Salami, damaging their crops valued at N850,000.Their plea was not taken as their counsel, Ademola Okeya, sought for a short date of adjournment pending advice from DPP office.Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo consequently remanded the accused till the outcome of the advice from DPP.He adjourned the case till January 27.