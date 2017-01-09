The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has joined the call for the restructuring of Nigeria’s federalism.He made the call during a church service, in which he delivered a ‘state of the nation’ address.The former vice-presidential candidate said that it has become important, more than ever, to create a system whereby states of the federation can be independent.Bakare began by reviewing his 2016 forecast, which he reminded the church, came to pass, before making his 2017 forecast, anticipating a better year.“Years from now, generations yet unborn will point to this year as a turning point for the Nigerian nation,” he said.He then spoke on the need to reduce the 36 states of the federation, into the 6 geo-political zones; a move he believes would make the states healthier and more financially robust.“These 36 states overwhelmingly sustained by allocations from Abuja cannot guarantee functional infrastructure such as world class roads, railways, airports, housing and urban development,” he said.In further justifying his recommendations, he said: “We must restructure to correct the flaws in our federal system. A federated state is defined as a territorial and constitutional community forming part of a federal union.“In a true federal system, previously sovereign states agree to confer their individual sovereignties on a central government.“In other words, the states create the federal government, as was the case with the original 13 American colonies. In Nigeria, the federal government creates the states.”Support For PresidentPastor Bakare also said that the President is on course with his anti-corruption fight although he also admitted that there is need for things to be done faster.“We have seen some progress in the anti-corruption war with the relevant agencies recently extending the fight to elements within the judiciary suspected to have been major impediments to the successful prosecution of the war”.He disagreed with those who see President Muhamadu Buhari’s administration as clueless and called for more support for the President’s administration, as he believes in his capacity to do things in the interest of the country.Furthermore, the pastor stated that he wants to see an immediate action on the part of the President, especially in reviewing appointments at the federal level.