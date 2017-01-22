 Trump compares rating with Obama, awards himself pass mark | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
As if to thumbs-down ex-President Barack Obama‘s highly-watched second term inauguration four years ago, President Donald Trump has said that his television ratings put him 11 million marks ahead of his predecessor.


He had tweeted, “Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!”

