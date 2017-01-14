Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade in Yobe State have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorist with 100 concealed motorcycles during a mop up operation in Madaki Village, Biu Local Government Area, Borno State.The operations, according to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Sani Usman, was conducted by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade stationed at Bara in Yobe State, who apprehended the terrorists on the outskirts of the village.He added that the suspects, Mauzu Gogobir, Mamman Shauibu, Mohammadu Mohammadu and Isa Ibrahim, were undergoing investigation in the hands of the troops.The statement reads: “Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa Forest, the terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution.”It is in this vein that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE intensified searches, patrols, raids and mop up operations.”During one of such patrols to Madaki village in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade stationed in Bara arrested four suspected fleeing members of Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday afternoon whose names were given as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.”They were intercepted with 100 concealed motorcycles on the outskirts of the town.“The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation.”