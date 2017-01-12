Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi honours Senate summon 11:55 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi is presently at the Senate to answer questions on why the Abuja airport should be closed. The Nigerian Senate summoned Amaechi last Tuesday. Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika is also expected to appear before the senate. See photo of Amaechi in the Senate building: Share to:
