Motorists and passengers on the Arepo/Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had hellish experiences at the weekend, following the continued rehabilitation of the highway.Lagos-bound passengers spent hours on a journey supposed to last 30 minutes. Those leaving Lagos were blocked by motorists taking one-way from Arepo.A commuter, Femi Adeyemi, left Ibafo at 6am but the finance executive was on the long bridge for three hours, following the narrowness of the Kara Bridge which was being renovated by Julius Berger.“I cannot believe that I am yet to get to Berger Bus Stop by 9am having left home by 6am. I think the contractors deliberately put us under a lot of stress.“The slow pace of work has made travelling on the road hellish for most residents. I have never experienced this kind of traffic since I moved to this area few years ago. It is killing to go through this daily.“I think the Ministry of Work must step in and let this construction firm realise that time is being wasted on the bridge,” he groaned.Pupils were not left out of the traffic impasse. Emeka Chukwudi, a pupil of Ojodu Grammar School, said he leaves Mowe at 5:30am hoping to get to school before 7am.But the Junior Class Three pupil trekked to Ibafo to get a bus. Unfortunately, at 8am, he was still waiting for a bus alongside other commuters.“I am late now because the buses are not coming. I did not envisage this because on Monday I leave home by 5:30am to get to school by 7am.‘But at 8am, I am still at the bus stop. I don’t know why I have to go through this daily. Coming back again is another problem because even if I leave school by 4pm, I won’t get home until 7pm,” the 14-year-old lamented.The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) swooped on commuters taking one-way from Arepo.An official said: “We just had to move into action because we realised that some commuters were taking one-way from the Arepo axis and blocking those leaving Lagos. We had to stop them because this might lock down the road for hours. We have appealed to the construction firm to open the closed part of the Kara Bridge to allow free flow of vehicles heading to Lagos,” he said.