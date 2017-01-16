Manchester City’s Yaya Toure has been named the winner of the English Premier League African Player of the Month for December.The Ivorian midfielder, 33, won the award ahead of other shortlisted nominees Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.After being left out of the squad amid talk of a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola, Toure made an entry back into the first team and featured in all of his team’s six games in the Premier League in December.Toure, who has retired from international football and hence not involved in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, had won the monthly award twice since it started in 2014.