Tottenham Hotspur fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola responded to last week's 4-0 defeat against Everton by naming an attacking line-up that included Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero.And it seemed to work. City dominated proceedings in the first half, although they were unable to find the breakthrough, and then scored two quickfire goals early in the second half.Sane had City in front on 49 minutes courtesy of a Hugo Lloris error. De Bruyne's ball over the top took out the Spurs backline and drew Lloris from his area to head clear but he directed the ball into Sane's path giving the Germany international an empty goal to score into.Then, on 53 minutes De Bruyne added a second after another Lloris error, the Frenchman spilling a Sterling ball.But Kyle Walker's right-wing cross was emphatically headed home by the in-form Dele Alli after 58 minutes to halve the deficit.And substitute Son Heung-Min completed the turnaround on 77 minutes, firing home from a Harry Kane cut-back.Moments before the equaliser Spurs could have been down to 10 men when Walker appeared to push Sterling, adding to City's exasperation at the eventual result.Gabriel Jesus, on his debut, thought he had scored a dramatic late winner but was flagged offside.The result leaves Tottenham second, six points behind Chelsea, and City in fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.Credit: ESPN