Anthony Joshua’s bout with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium, has sold over 80,000 tickets, breaking box office records.On April 29, Joshua will be seeking to add the WBA ‘super’ belt to his IBF title, when he faces Klitschko.The second batch of tickets sold out in less than an hour on Monday and the total sales have eclipsed the former record of 77,000, set by Carl Froch’s rematch with George Groves at Wembley in 2014.“The demand for tickets for Joshua vs Klitschko is phenomenal – this is unquestionably the biggest fight in British boxing history and we would have sold out Wembley twice over,” Promoter Eddie Hearn said.“We have put a request in to Brent Council, the Mayor’s office and TFL to increase the capacity by a further 5,000 tickets. We are confident of a positive answer and we will release further news shortly. Roll on April 29!”