



Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, has advised those wishing death on President Muhammadu Buhari to “go and confront God who made it possible for him to become the president at this time”.Addressing state house correspondents after a visit to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo late Monday, Ortom wished Buhari good health and safe return back home.He also prayed that God should help the current administration overcome the challenges which he blamed on “bad leadership” by the past government.“Those that are wishing Mr. President dead should go and confront God who brought Mr President to be president of Nigeria,” he said.“It was not his making. When that time came, God made it possible, just like some of us.“It was God that made it possible for us to be here and nobody can remove us until the time that God’s programme for Nigeria is completed and God decides what to do next.”He appealed to Nigerians to shun violence and acts capable of plunging the country into crisis.Ortom also counselled those in position of authorities not to abuse power.“Nigeria is the only country we have. Definitely, we don’t want to be like Syria and other countries that have got entangled in various calamities,” he said.“I want to implore those who are bestowed with leadership, especially those who have taken oath of office, to obey the laws of the land, to protect the laws of the land and to live by the oath of office they have taken instead of playing politics of the extreme and causing things that can bring major disaster to our country.”