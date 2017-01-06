 This is why i’m better than you - Tekno | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
It can be recalled that Tekno was listed among the ‘Next Rated’ category at the recently concluded HEADIES, a nomination which he ranted about on social media and got him disqualified from the award.


The singer took to his Instagram to brag about his musical prowess and about how talented he is.

“I produce fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾. King of my own sound #gethigh #win.” He captioned the video which has since been deleted off his page.

Below are some of the things he said in the video:

 “Imma tell you all f***ing somethin’, Imma tell you all somethin’

 This is why i’m better than you, better than you, better than you, better than f**king you.

 You know why? Because i’m better than you. Listen.

 This is what I’m working on. Imma let you all in on what I’m f**king working on right now.

 See, let me show you somethn’.”

