Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has criticized former teammates; Mikel John Obi and Oscar for swapping the club for China.Mikel and Oscar both left Stamford Bridge in January, signing big money deals at Tianjin TEDA and Shanghai SIPG respectively.And in what appeared to be a thinly-veiled swipe at his former teammates, Courtois explained why he would never take the same path."Some players are more concentrated on what they will do after their football career and want to make sure their lives are financially settled," the Belgian goalkeeper told mirror.co.uk."I prefer to play in big teams, earn a little less money and win trophies."