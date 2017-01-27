Adesina made this disclosure while featuring on TVC News’ public affairs programme, “This Morning.
''Each time I read about this (criticisms against the anti-graft war), my reaction has always been that those criticising the administration are short of facts and being economical with the truth. I can tell you categorically that there is no “sacred cow or untouchables” as they may call them in Buhari’s cabinet.
“Buhari is a man of his words, a man with integrity who will not do or allow anything that will tarnish his hard-earned integrity. Remember he once told the anti-graft chief to probe his children if they are corrupt, so can such a man now shield any of his cabinet members from investigation.
“So, there’s no sacred cow in Buhari’s cabinet,'' Adesina added.
