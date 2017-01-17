Abubakar Shekau, the elusive leader of the terrorist Boko Haram has said his group was behind Monday’s twin suicide bombing at the University of Maiduguri.One of the suicide bombing at a mosque claimed a veterinary Professor Aliyu Usman Mani, from Katsina State. Seventeen other people were injured. A video featuring an audio recording purporting to be Shekau was posted on social media late on Monday.“The bomb that exploded on Monday morning, it’s our brothers responsible for it,” the recording said. President Muhammadu Buhari described the mosque attack appalling. He said the fact that the Shekau bombers chose to stage the attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that they have no true understanding of Islam.He said their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land. Boko Haram’s insurgency has killed about 15,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.