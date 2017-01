Tekno is in New York City to seal his Sony Music deal. The amount of money thrown into the deal by Sony Music is said to be $4M.The amount is reportedly bigger than what was offered to Davido about exactly one year ago by the same Sony Music.Tekno, Ubi Franlklin & Tripple MG partner PaulO who recently bought part of the shares from the label posted a video about the their deal with Sony Music which got them 4 Million dollars.Watch the video below