Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology, has hinted of a plan to start using indigenous languages in the teaching of mathematics and other science subjects like physics and chemistry.The minister said this on Sunday during his visit to Ekulu primary school in Enugu.Onu noted that teaching students in Nigerian languages will build their interest in the subjects.He made it known that the ministry of science and technology was worried over students’ loss of interest in science subjects, which they believe is due to the “foreign language” being used to teach.“The Ministry of Science and Technology is worried over the low interest in mathematics and the science subjects, so, we are working on plans to teach mathematics and sciences in indigenous languages in primary schools.“These pupils grow up with their indigenous languages at home before they start going to school, where they are now taught in foreign languages. So, we have observed that there is a challenge to understand the foreign languages first before they could even start understanding what they are being taught.“We believe that this plan will help our students to understand mathematics and the science subjects, and also promote the application of science and technology for national development.“No nation can become great without science and technology. If Nigeria is to be great, then, Nigerians must embrace science and technology.“You can’t produce anything without science and technology. We are exporting our jobs by importing everything we need, and that is why our graduates are no longer able to get jobs after their studies.“For us to build the country of our dreams, for us to make Nigeria a truly great nation, a nation that is able to feed and house its citizens, a nation with a stable currency, we must embrace science and technology. It is my duty as the minister of science and technology to make Nigerians to understand this.”