Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has said he is proud to be associated with the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua.He described him as a true and great man of God, saying the prophet is a blessing to Nigeria.On his Twitter handle @realFFK, he wrote: “A truly great man of God whose good works will speak for him into eternity.“Prophet T.B. Joshua is not just a blessing to the Body of Christ but also to Nigeria.“If we had more men of God with his vision, courage, compassion and tenacity of purpose in our country, Nigeria would be a much better place.“Posterity will be kind to him and I am very proud to be associated with him.“He is undoubtedly one of God’s end time generals,” he tweeted.