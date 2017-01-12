Super Eagles have moved a place up in the January ranking of the world football governing body, FIFA.Nigeria are now ranked 50th, according to the latest ranking published on Thursday morning.Also the Super Eagles have moved a place upward to number seven in Africa behind Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Congo DR.The top 34 positions in the world remain the same with Argentina, Brazil and Germany still holding first, second and third place respectively.The next ranking is expected to be out on 9 February, 2017.