Sudan President Omar Al Bashir has left hospital after undergoing a cardiac catheterization, according to agency report on Friday.“The Presidency confirmed that Al Bashir has undergone an exploratory cardiac catheterisation at Royal Care hospital and the results were very reassuring,’’ an official said.He said the president left the hospital immediately after the procedure.The office of the Sudanese president had in November last year denied rumors that Al Bashir had died of heart attack.Taha Othman, the director in Bashir’s office, told Al-Arabiya.net that the president was in good health and was resuming his presidential tasks.“I am sitting next to President Bashir in Morocco and enjoying the rain. We are getting ready to leave in a while to Guinea to participate in the Arab-African Summit,” Othman said.A rumor had circulated on social media platforms claiming that the Sudanese president has died of heart attack.Al-Bashir had been outside the country since November 14.He participated in the United Nations climate change conference (COP22) in Marrakech, Morocco and the Fourth Africa-Arab Summit Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.President Al-Bashir was declared wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) since 2009 on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Darfur from 2003 to 2008.The situation in Darfur, Sudan, was referred to the ICC in 2005 by the UN Security Council.