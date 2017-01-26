Subsidy fraudsters sentenced to 10 years in prison 10:09 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email A Lagos High Court in Ikeja has sentenced Walter Wagbatsoma and Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi to 10 years in prison for fuel subsidy fraud. The judge said the sentence would start to count from January 13, 2016. She also ordered restitution for Ontario Oil and Gas, and asked the company to refund N754 million being the amount it defrauded the Nigerian government. Details later. Share to:
