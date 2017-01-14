Coalition of Civil Rights Organizations has warned Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Nigerian Police Force to stop the harassment on the former Nigerian first lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.The youths of Ijaw Nation Worldwide who protested yesterday in Port Harcourt described ongoing probe of Mrs. Jonathan as political witch-hunt.Speaking while handing over a protest letter to the Rivers State Police Command and the Zonal office of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, the president of the youths, Amb Sukubo Sara-Igbe alleged that the security agencies and the EFCC were carrying out the bidding of some few politicians the nation.Sara-Igbe noted that the probe was an act of injustice, and humiliation against the former President who he said saved democracy in the nation.Submitting the protest letter to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris through the State Commissioner of Police said: “The EFCC, DSS and Police at various times have come out to say that they are only in court or at conflict with the former First Lady Dr. Dame Patience Ebele Jonathan.“This is laughable, there is no way these agencies can separate a humble, loyal and loving wife from the physical. This treatment of disrespect is coming after a man had served this country meritoriously by leaving behind the biggest economy in Africa and as African’s exemplary leader.”He, however, warned that the continued attack on Jonathan’s family may elicit national and international reactions that would not do the country any good. Meanwhile, the representatives of the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr. Ahmed Magaji and the Deputy Head of EFCC, Port Harcourt, Mr. Usman Muhammed Mutai, promised to communicate appropriate quarters for immediate response on the matter.