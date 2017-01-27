The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned its staff at the party’s secretariat to stop soliciting for money from visitors.Party leaders issued the warning at a closed-door meeting yesterday with the staff working at its national headquarters at Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.Vowing to punish anyone caught in the act, sources at the meeting said the attitude had become a source of embarrassment for the party leaders who usually received key political figures, foreign diplomats, and businessmen.“The party leadership has warned us not to run after politicians for money again,” a source told Daily Trust.“They said they are not happy with the unruly conduct of some of our people here whenever some gift is given by any visitor to the secretariat,” the source added.Meanwhile, APC said it was working on a new constitution ahead of its national convention fixed for April.APC noted that the constitution will check internal opposition, usher in a reconstituted Board of Trustees (BoT) as well as deal with those who derailed the plan to have its preferred candidates elected as principal officers of the National Assembly.