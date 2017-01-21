Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, has returned to the club as an Academy coach.The 36-year-old has been in talks with the Reds since November 2015, about helping the club shape their future generation.Gerrard eventually retired from playing football last year, but his appointment was only confirmed on Friday.“It feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where professionally it all began,” Gerrard, who signed up to Liverpool’s youth structure as an 8-year-old said.“However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.“I don’t think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.“Meeting with [Academy director] Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it just felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved.“This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development”, he said.