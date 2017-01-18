Kano fragile peace was overstretched Wednesday morning following sporadic gunshot that rocked the city centre.The incident which occurred under Ado Bayero bridge triggered pandemonium as commuters and passersby scamper for safety.Although details are sketchy, but security sources in the city told newsmen that “it was a clash between officials of Kano Road Traffic Agency Popularly known as KAROTA tried to evict an illegal motor park located under the strategic fly over along Zaria road”.The source further confided in newsmen “the plan eviction met a stubborn resistance and armed security were called in to contained the situation”.As at the time of this report, burn fire rages enveloped the skyline of the affected area.When contacted for comments, the police Public Relation officer in Kano, DSP Magaji Musa Majia pleaded for time to ascertained the true pictures of the security breach.