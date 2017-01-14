As part of efforts to end the incessant attacks in the southern part of Kaduna State, former Head of State, Abubakar Abdulsalam; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar: and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah; were on Friday in Kaduna for a peace visit.The leaders had a closed door meeting with Governor Nasir El-Rufai.Addressing journalists after the meeting with the governor, Mr. Abdulsalami said the Kaduna violence “is something that can engulf the country.”“So we want to make sure that peace reigns in Nigeria, to make sure that people know that we are together.“We have to live in peace with each other and we have what it is to give and take.“We are reaching a situation in the country where human live doesn’t mean anything to people and this is wrong.”The former Nigerian leader said he and the religious leaders would within the week meet with leaders in Southern Kaduna.“We will also visit the scene in Southern Kaduna where these problems are and discuss with the people. After which we will now sit down and see what we think should be done,” he said.Mr. Abdulsalam said after their findings, the peace campaign team will come back to the governor and also if necessary to the federal government to discuss a way out.“Everybody is aggrieved in one way or the other. So what we beg on people is to be patient, try as much as to forgive and to be each other’s keeper.“We must live together, we must find solution to the problems to sit down and talk to ourselves because there is no problem that cannot be solved when you are talking to each other,” he said.On his part, Mr. Kukah said the visit is to show solidarity with the people of Kaduna State.He advised the people of the state, including the government, to look into ways of achieving peace and development.“What is going on now is a very sad phase in our history, but I believe that we can get over it and we will get over it and come out much more stronger and committed to peace,” he said.Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan and other members of the National Peace Committee were also on the peace campaign visit.The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said on Friday that 204 people have been killed in the months of violence between herdsmen and host communities in Southern Kaduna.