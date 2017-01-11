The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has announced the arrest of the alleged masterminds of the attacks in the southern part of Kaduna state.Mr Nasir revealed this when he visited the state Commissioner of Police.He said his administration would ensure that all those involved in the attacks in the region are prosecuted in accordance with the law.The Nigerian military on the other hand, embarked on a cross-border patrol of Plateau and Kaduna states to prevent any spillover of recent attacks in the region.A joint security operative with the special task force, Operation Safe Haven, is doing this in collaboration with 1 Division command of the Army to also build confidence among the affected communities that peace has returned to.