Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has listed three important factors affecting Sports industry in the country.Barr. Dalung stated this in his New Year message that the sports sector recorded successes in 2016 which could be improved upon in 2017 with measures put in place to ensure transparency in sports.“In 2016, we recorded achievements in the Olympics and Paralympic Games. We have also improved in our football and basketball rankings by FIFA and FIBA.Dalung said that some of the challenges of sports in 2016 had to do with funding, sponsorship, transparency and accountability and called on all sports federations to submit their programs for 2017 within the first week of the year to allow for proper planning.“All federations including the NFF should avail the Ministry of their programs for the year to enable the government to plan and scrutinize for intervention appropriately. Failing to do so on time will mean forfeiting contingent arrangements for those programs and federations should not fall back to blackmail the government,” Dalung added.