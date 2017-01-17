Six Red Cross workers were killed when a Nigerian air force jet accidentally bombed a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Tuesday.
“We regret that among the casualties of today’s air strikes in Rann, there are six Nigerian RC members killed and 13 wounded,” an ICRC spokeswoman told AFP in a text message.
