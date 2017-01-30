Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central Senatorial district has criticised President Donald Trump over US immigration ban on seven Muslims dominating countries.Senator Sani said: “We need a 21st century World of Bridges and flowers and not of Walls and wires. Refugees and IDPs lives matter”.This is coming as President Donald Trump remained firm on the implementation of an executive order which temporarily bans all refugees and people from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the United States.The move, which has been condemned by rights groups and world leaders.