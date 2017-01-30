He said it was a shame that Nigerians were not talking about the killing of Christians by Muslims in the country.
Fani-Kayode’s reaction was in response to the outcry by some Nigerians on the social media regarding Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-dominated countries.
On his twitter page @realFFK, he wrote: “You complain about Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslims but remain silent about the genocide of Christians in Nigeria.
“Shame on you!”
