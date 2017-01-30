Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on Nigerians who are criticising Donald trump on his immigration order to keep quiet and focus on Nigeria’s internal and religious crisis.He said it was a shame that Nigerians were not talking about the killing of Christians by Muslims in the country.Fani-Kayode’s reaction was in response to the outcry by some Nigerians on the social media regarding Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-dominated countries.On his twitter page @realFFK, he wrote: “You complain about Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslims but remain silent about the genocide of Christians in Nigeria.“Shame on you!”