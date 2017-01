The Williams sisters Serena and Venus will play against each other in the final of the Australia Open.Serena eased past the Croatian fairy-tale story of the tournament Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, with a 6-2, 6-1 semi-final win.Venus had earlier defeated Coco Vandeweghe in three sets- 6-7 (7/3), 6-2, 6-3. At 36 years and 226 days, it made her the oldest woman in the 49-year open era to reach the finalIt sets up the women's decider everyone was hoping for.