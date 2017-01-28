Serena Williams beat her sister Venus in the Australian Open final on Saturday to win a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title.It was the ninth time both sisters would meet in a Grand Slam final with Serena winning seven times.Serena triumphed in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to claim the first Grand Slam of the year.For Venus (who has won seven Grand Slams) her long wait for a first Australia Open continues.Serena surpassed Germany's Steffi Graf's 22 Grand Slam titles in the Open-era, 18 years after winning her first.Serena however still trails Margaret Court of Australia who won 24 times, but 13 of Court's titles were before women's tennis turned professional.The victory also restored Serena to the world number one spot, pushing Angelique Kerber who had held the ranking since September.