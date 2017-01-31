It is laughable that the only link between the music star, 2 Face and Senator Akpabio which the authors of the mischievous story belabour to establish is that “in 2013, 2Face and his wife, Annie Macaulay were gifted (sic) two brand new Prado SUVs by this former governor as their wedding gift which they amiably (sic) accepted.”

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that Senator Akpabio knows nothing about the planned protest neither is he the sponsor. In fact, Senator Akpabio has had no contact whatsoever with 2Face for many years.





According to the information being circulated the organizers of the planned protest have stated clearly that their protest is: “a call for nationwide protests as we say no to the Executive, no to legislatures, no to judiciary.”





Is it not idiotic and senseless for anyone to imagine that Senator Akpabio will sponsor a protest against the same arm of government that he is serving as a leader.





As the Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio has consistently maintained that Nigerians should put aside their differences and support every effort that will pull the country out of the present recession. Much as he believes in the right of every Nigerian to express himself, he does not think that mass protest is the solution.





The mischievous attempt to drag the name of Senator Akpabio into the planned protest should be discountenanced as the handiwork of political jobbers.