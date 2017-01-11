The senate has confirmed Anthony Ayine as the new auditor-general of the federation (AGF).On December 13, Senate President Bukola Saraki read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari nominating Ayine for the position.“The curriculum vitae of A. Ayine is hereby attached. I have accepted this recommendation and hereby present the nomination of Anthony Ayine for confirmation by the senate,” the letter from Buhari read.While considering the report to confirm Ayine, Binta Garba, senator representing Yobe north, kicked against it by saying he was on level 14, and needed to be on level 17 to qualify as the auditor-general.Garba also alleged that Ayine was related to Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of service of the federation, and that this negated the principal of federal character.Godswill Akpabio, senate minority, opposed Garba, saying the lawmakers were not considering a promotion but a nomination.“It is not a promotion, it is a nomination by Mr. President. It was advertised and he came out tops,” Akpabio said.Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, put it to a voice vote, and Ayine was confirmed.