The Comrade senator, Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district may have just taught his counterpart, Senator Ben Murray Bruce of the Bayelsa senatorial district few common sense as a politician.Senator Sani on his social media platform advised politicians, including colleagues who are into the business of giving “Man of the Year” award to avoid elective or public offices.It would be recalled on January 1st, 2017, the common sense Senator, Ben Bruce announced the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2016.Mr. Bruce said governor Obiano got the highest number of votes among the four nominees, shortlisted for the prestigious award, for prudent management of resources and embarking on massive infrastructural development in the state.But Mr Sani did not seem well with the Award programme as he said: “It will be noble for those in the business of giving out "Man of the year" award to avoid elected and appointed public office holders and consider giving it to the ordinary man or the suffering poor bearing the brunt of economic reforms or the multitude of the displaced in the North East”.No reaction yet from the Bayelsa-born senator.