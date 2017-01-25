The Senator made the call during the debate on the 2017 budget. He said if corruption was legalised, Nigerians who stole public funds would use them in building factories and industries in the country, instead of having them stashed away abroad.
Senator Omogunwa notes that Budgets doesn't have maximal impact due to corruption. He says corruption shld be legalized/liberalized then.— Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 25, 2017
This man needs psychiatric diagnosis!ReplyDelete
PDP senator at it againReplyDelete
Just imagine the sort of man that is a law maker in Nigeria. Aside from old age he lacks cerebral content. It is a pity!ReplyDelete