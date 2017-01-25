Senator Omogunwa notes that Budgets doesn't have maximal impact due to corruption. He says corruption shld be legalized/liberalized then. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) January 25, 2017

Omoyele Omogunwa, Senator representing Ondo South today called for the legalisation of corruption in the country.The Senator made the call during the debate on the 2017 budget. He said if corruption was legalised, Nigerians who stole public funds would use them in building factories and industries in the country, instead of having them stashed away abroad.