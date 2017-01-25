 Sen Omogunwa asks Senate to legalise corruption | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Omoyele Omogunwa, Senator representing Ondo South today called for the legalisation of corruption in the country.

The Senator made the call during the debate on the 2017 budget. He said if corruption was legalised, Nigerians who stole public funds would use them in building factories and industries in the country, instead of having them stashed away abroad.


  1. This man needs psychiatric diagnosis!

  4. Just imagine the sort of man that is a law maker in Nigeria. Aside from old age he lacks cerebral content. It is a pity!

